Why Apple deserves to be worth $2 trillion

Apple is currently worth almost $2 trillion, $1.927 trillion to be exact – or roughly the size of Italy’s gross domestic product. Apple, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has rallied 55% year to date, after a gain of 85% in 2019. This year’s advance alone has expanded the company’s market value by nearly $700 billion.

Eric J. Savitz for Barron’s:

Apple had $26 billion in phone sales in the June quarter alone, beating estimates thanks to the iPhone SE, a budget-priced iPhone which has been a surprise hit. But the big story is the pending October arrival of the 5G iPhones… Bulls see a “supercycle” with hundreds of millions of upgrades coming.

The pandemic has driven up Mac and iPad sales; the two segments together had $14 billion in June quarter sales. While mostly ignored by investors as a minor side business, together they can do more than $50 billion a year in sales. As a stand-alone, Mac/iPad Corp. would likely be the most valuable U.S. hardware business.

Apple Watch has quietly become an important product, positioned as a sports and wellness device… AirPods have been a sneaky hit, accelerating a shift away from wired earbuds. The next iPhone is expected to ship without the familiar white corded earbuds—both trimming costs and boosting AirPod sales. The wearables segment had June quarter sales of $6.5 billion.

The services business had $13.2 billion of June quarter revenue. Assume annualized revenue in the $50 billion range, and value the company at 10 times sales (comparable to Facebook ), and you get a business worth $500 billion—a top 10 valuation business on its own.