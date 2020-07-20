Apple now worth more than all South Korean stocks combined

South Korea, central to the global supply chain for technology and electronics, is failing to keep pace with some of its largest customers. The result is that the worth of Apple Inc. now exceeds the combined capitalization of all companies on South Korea’s stock exchange.
So does Microsoft. And Amazon.
The total market capitalization of South Korean firms was about $1.4 trillion as of Friday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. That compares with a $1.7 trillion valuation for Apple, while Microsoft and Amazon were each worth about $1.5 trillion.
At $269 billion, Samsung’s market value is a little more than a sixth of Apple’s. The Galaxy-brand producer’s revenue last year was just about a third less than that of the U.S. company, reflecting its role as a supplier of low-margin products such as memory chips, in addition to being one of the world’s largest makers of phones and consumer electronics.
Apple’s market value first overtook South Korea Inc.’s on Jan. 29, with Microsoft following about a week later while Amazon, after a bit of back and forth, has been worth more since June 30, the data compiled by Bloomberg show.
MacDailyNews Take: Perhaps if South Korean companies had even a smidgen of originality once and awhile, they wouldn’t all be eclipsed by the one company that they seek so desperately, yet fail so spectacularly, to copy year after year after year.
