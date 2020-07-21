Microsoft President raised concerns with Apple App Store to U.S. House Antitrust Subcommittee

Microsoft President Brad Smith raised concerns to U.S. lawmakers about what the company claims is Apple’s anti-competitive behavior around its App Store, Bloomberg News reports, citing “a person familiar with the matter.”

Dina Bass for Bloomberg News:

During the conversation, which occurred weeks ago, he discussed the company’s issue with Apple, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the discussion was private. The House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee will hold a hearing with the CEOs of Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. on July 27. Smith said last month that regulators should examine app store rules, which he called a far higher barrier to fair competition than Microsoft’s Windows operating software when it was found guilty of antitrust violations 20 years ago. While Smith didn’t name Apple in that public interview, a Microsoft spokesperson said later the executive was referring to the iPhone maker.

MacDailyNews Take: Brad’s concerns are that his company didn’t think of it, couldn’t execute it even if they did, and that Steve Jobs handed Microsoft its collective ass so many times, and in such rapid succession, that the Redmond Copiers had to run and hide in the cloud to escape the routine beatings.

Now defenestrated Microsoft has a CEO who’s so brave that he has to peek out of his costume hoodie to send his little lackey to whine and moan to clueless politicians about how hard it is to compete with the very company without which Microsoft would not even exist.

If Steve Jobs were here, Satya Nadella would for the next six to eight weeks be drinking his meals through a straw.