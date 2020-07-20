Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $8.12, or 2.11%, to $393.43, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $399.82, set on July 13, 2020.

Apple’s 52-week low is $192.58, set on August 05, 2019.

Today’s trading volume for AAPL shares was 22,202,859 versus Apple’s average trading volume of 34,856,747 shares. Apple’s PE Ratio currently stands at 30.91.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.705 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.705T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.605T

3. Amazon (AMZN) – $1.595T

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.067T

5. Facebook (FB) – $700.188B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $471.426B

• Walmart (WMT) – $372.260B

• Tesla (TSLA) – $304.735B

• Intel (INTC) – $258.909B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $220.962B

• Disney (DIS) – $212.761B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $218.377B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $198.321B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $116.484B

• IBM (IBM) – $112.185B

• Sony (SNE) – $94.851B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $67.297B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $54.150B

• Dell (DELL) – $45.545B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $29.078B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $25.232B

• Nokia (NOK) – $24.844B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.775B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.791B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.773B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $62.323M

MacDailyNews Take: Apple hits another all-time high, yet is still significantly undervalued!