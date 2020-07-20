Apple’s iPhone SE spurred sales from Android and older iPhone upgraders

According to new sales estimates released today by Counterpoint Research, Apple’s U.S. iPhone sales were down 23% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2020, due to widespread COVID-19 shutdowns. In a “bright spot,” the iPhone SE sales are above expectations.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Priced starting at $399, the ‌iPhone SE‌ has been selling well in both postpaid and prepaid channels. More than 30 percent of ‌iPhone SE‌ buyers were upgrading from an ‌iPhone‌ 6s or older, and more than 26 percent of ‌iPhone SE‌ users came from an Android device, which Counterpoint says is a higher than normal Android to iOS switch rate.

Apple volumes grew through the quarter and were especially helped by ‌iPhone SE‌ volumes. It was not a typical Apple launch with large fanfare and a launch event at the Steve Jobs Theatre, which normally also includes a blitz of TV ads. However, the device has been successful and selling above expectations in both postpaid and prepaid channels. Since the ‌iPhone SE‌ launched, carrier stores and national retail have been re-opening. Some channels saw large promos to draw shoppers back to stores. This was especially true within Walmart, Metro by T-Mobile and Boost. — [Counterpoint Research]

Apple’s ‌iPhone SE‌ sales are “unlikely” to cannibalize sales of the 2020 iPhone 12 models because ‌iPhone SE‌ purchasers are “more pragmatic” about price, less concerned with 5G connectivity, and the smaller display is “not considered a hindrance.”