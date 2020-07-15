Should you buy a new Mac now or wait for Apple silicon?

Apple is transitioning the Macintosh from Intel processors to its own Apple-designed ARM-based processors over the course of the next two years. Naturally, those in the market for a new Mac are wondering whether it’s smart to buy a new Mac now or to wait for Apple silicon Macs.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

These new machines will surely be tempting as Apple attempts to justify its transition talking up its new hardware and the power and efficiency of its own chips over Intel’s. These machines will likely be quite powerful, while having exceptional battery life.

As Apple releases these machines, they are likely to come with other new features or optimizations that its Intel Macs don’t have. We may not see that now but in future versions of macOS, there will likely be Apple silicon-specific features that won’t pertain to Intel machines.

Not to mention refreshed form factors. The most anticipated of which is the rumored redesigned “14-inch MacBook Pro” that seems likely for early 2021.

At the same time, there are many reasons one may want to hold off on buying an Apple-silicon Mac and picking one up right now.