Apple releases iOS 13.6 with digital car key support and more

Apple today released iOS 13.6 which adds support for digital car keys, introduces audio stories in Apple News+, and contains a new symptoms category in the Health app. This release also includes bug fixes and improvements.

iOS 13.6

Digital car keys
• Unlock, lock, and start your compatible car with your iPhone
• Securely remove digital keys from a lost device via iCloud
• Share digital keys easily with iMessage
• Driver-specific profiles so you can configure shared keys for full-access or restricted driving
• Power reserve lets you unlock and start your car for up to five hours after iPhone runs out of battery

Apple News
• Audio stories are professionally narrated versions of some of the best reads from Apple News+, selected and produced by the Apple News editors as part of your Apple News+ subscription
• Apple News Today is a new, free audio briefing on the day’s top stories from the Apple News editors, also available in the Podcasts app
• A new Audio tab makes it easy to find Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories
• CarPlay allows you to listen to Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories while on the road
• Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City
• More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+
• Your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests

Health
• New category for symptoms in the Health app, including symptoms logged from Cycle Tracking and ECG
• Ability to log new symptoms, like fever, chills, sore throat or coughing, and share them with third-party apps

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements:
• Adds a new setting to choose if updates automatically download to your device when on Wi-Fi
• Addresses an issue that could cause apps to become unresponsive when syncing data from iCloud Drive
• Fixes an issue that could cause data roaming to appear to be disabled on eSIM even though it remained active
• Fixes an issue thats causes some phone calls from Saskatchewan to appear as originating from the United States
• Addresses an issue that could interrupt audio when making phone calls over Wi-Fi Calling
• Fixes an issue that prevented some iPhone 6S and iPhone SE devices from registering for Wi-Fi Calling
• Resolves an issue that could cause the software keyboard to appear unexpectedly when connected to certain third-party hardware keyboards
• Fixes an issue that could cause Japanese hardware keyboards to be incorrectly mapped as a U.S. keyboard
• Addresses stability issues when accessing Control Center when AssistiveTouch was enabled
• Provides a mechanism for administrators to specify domains to exclude from traffic carried by always-on VPN connections

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

