Apple releases iOS 13.6 with digital car key support and more

Apple today released iOS 13.6 which adds support for digital car keys, introduces audio stories in Apple News+, and contains a new symptoms category in the Health app. This release also includes bug fixes and improvements.

Digital car keys

• Unlock, lock, and start your compatible car with your iPhone

• Securely remove digital keys from a lost device via iCloud

• Share digital keys easily with iMessage

• Driver-specific profiles so you can configure shared keys for full-access or restricted driving

• Power reserve lets you unlock and start your car for up to five hours after iPhone runs out of battery

Apple News

• Audio stories are professionally narrated versions of some of the best reads from Apple News+, selected and produced by the Apple News editors as part of your Apple News+ subscription

• Apple News Today is a new, free audio briefing on the day’s top stories from the Apple News editors, also available in the Podcasts app

• A new Audio tab makes it easy to find Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories

• CarPlay allows you to listen to Apple News Today and Apple News+ audio stories while on the road

• Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City

• More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to Apple News+

• Your daily newsletter from Apple News can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests

Health

• New category for symptoms in the Health app, including symptoms logged from Cycle Tracking and ECG

• Ability to log new symptoms, like fever, chills, sore throat or coughing, and share them with third-party apps

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements:

• Adds a new setting to choose if updates automatically download to your device when on Wi-Fi

• Addresses an issue that could cause apps to become unresponsive when syncing data from iCloud Drive

• Fixes an issue that could cause data roaming to appear to be disabled on eSIM even though it remained active

• Fixes an issue thats causes some phone calls from Saskatchewan to appear as originating from the United States

• Addresses an issue that could interrupt audio when making phone calls over Wi-Fi Calling

• Fixes an issue that prevented some iPhone 6S and iPhone SE devices from registering for Wi-Fi Calling

• Resolves an issue that could cause the software keyboard to appear unexpectedly when connected to certain third-party hardware keyboards

• Fixes an issue that could cause Japanese hardware keyboards to be incorrectly mapped as a U.S. keyboard

• Addresses stability issues when accessing Control Center when AssistiveTouch was enabled

• Provides a mechanism for administrators to specify domains to exclude from traffic carried by always-on VPN connections

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: Plus, it’s snappy!