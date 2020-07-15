Apple releases watchOS 6.2.8, supports digital car keys, delivers ECG to more countries

Apple today released watchOS 6.2.8 which includes new features and improvements:

• Adds support for digital car keys for Apple Watch Series 5

• ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later now available in Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa

• Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

MacDailyNews Take: watchOS 6.2.8 worked just fine here on multiple Series 4 and Series 5 Apple Watches!