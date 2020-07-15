BofA raises Apple target price to $410 on services growth

Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan raised his price target on Apple shares to $410 from $390 Wednesday, writing in a note to clients that he’s encouraged by continued strong revenue growth for Apple’s services business.

Emily Bary for MarketWatch:

Mohan cites third-party data indicating that App Store revenue increased by about 30% in the June quarter. He said that while “constructive” recent data points have helped drive Apple’s stock higher, the shares have also benefitted from positioning as investors appear to view the name as “a liquid investment to weather an uncertain environment” and a “story” stock in tech that has the potential to benefit from a future 5G tailwind.

MacDailyNews Take: To paraphrase Jackie Wilson:

Your love keeps lifting Apple higher

Than Apple’s ever been lifted before

So keep it up, quench our desire

Liftin’ Apple higher and higher!