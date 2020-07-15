Stocks surge on positive COVID-19 vaccine news

Stocks are surging Wednesday on positive COVID-19 vaccine news from Moderna which said its coronavirus vaccine produced a “robust” immune response, or neutralizing antibodies, in all 45 patients in its early stage human trial, according to newly released data published Tuesday evening in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine.
Fred Imbert and Yun Li for CNET:
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 326 points higher, or 1.2%. The S&P 500 gained 1.1% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1%. Wednesday’s gain put the S&P 500 just below breakeven for 2020.
Shares of Moderna surged 10%. Stocks directly tied to an economic reopening jumped following the vaccine news.
“A COVID-19 cure/vaccine is a binary event for markets, and there are many ‘shots on goal’ on the healthcare side and only one needs to be successful,” said Tom Lee, founder and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors, in a note. “There are piles of cash seen in hedge funds, macro funds, mutual funds and individual investors. If the cadence of healthcare data continues to support some sort of cure, the focus on ‘re-closings’ ultimately fades.”
Apple contributed to the gains Wednesday, rising 1.6% after a European Union court annulled a 2016 European Commission order for the tech giant to pay $15 billion in taxes.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, until we get a COVID-19 vaccine, which will hopefully come more quickly than previously thought possible as Operation Warp Speed looks to accelerate development by funding steps to proceed simultaneously versus the usual sequential process, try to be as safe as you can be – wash your hands frequently, keep your hands away from your face, wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, etc.
The CDC guidelines for how to protect yourself and others — especially older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes and are at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 — are here.
I’m pretty tired of the whole pangolin pandemic panic and the manifest bullSchiff surrounding every aspect of it. I’m not a COVID Truther. There’s a virus. It makes people sick. It can kill old people and people with other health problems. Everyone else is pretty much safe. Not everyone, but the vast majority. And it’s time to get on with our lives. – KKurt Schlichter, July 15, 2020
It’s time to get on with our lives, indeed.
Wear masks. Socially distance. Stop destroying the economy based on hysterics. ENOUGH.
Hear, hear! Common sense is not yet completely dead, I see.
The COVID-19 epidemic is almost over. Daily mortality rate is decreasing. The percentage of daily COVID-19 deaths in the US has been declining for ten straight weeks.
I’m pretty tired of political ideologues who are killing additional Americans my minimizing a threat that has already killed 138,000 of them.
The “threat” is to the old and health compromised. Save your three examples of a young death (they were health compromised or mistreated in some fashion).
Quarantine the vulnerable, not everyone.
You and your ilk have likely killed far more than 138,000 by destroying untold lives, businesses, families, and jobs. Hey, you’re struggling to get your death count up lately – that should tell you something, if you could think for yourself.
We need to open up society, says the man who has also told us that he has been self-isolating at his lake house since January. As for the claim that only old folks die, the early death toll were skewed by nursing home outbreaks. We are now seeing cases skewed towards bar patrons. Even with that early bias, the CDC reported on July 10:
“35% of Hispanic fatalities and 30% of African-American deaths were under 65 years of age, compared to 13% of white deaths.” Even 13% of 138,000 is more than three.
What? Positive vaccine news? Surging stocks? This IS terrible news! Clearly, this administration is to blame!
That’s right! Anything that happens or doesn’t happen, whether good or bad is the fault of the Administration. The super left libs have lost their minds! Haha!
Stocks surge by dropping? Prices are going DOWN!
Note the timestamp, moron.
Well, that didn’t last long! Maybe like yesterday it will pick up a little later in the day.
The fat lady hasn’t entered the stadium yet, let alone sung. Wait and see how long the antibodies persist before declaring victory.
Many reports from recovered patient studies report that a majority would be susceptible to reinfection within three months with depleted antibody levels. IOW an endemic virus which means multiple continuous vaccines every year for viral mutations.
Several worldwide vaccine programs have announced “encouraging antibody responses” but we will only really know in about nine months time that antibody persistence is real. Any vaccine will need to be at least as effective as a flu jab in order to overcome the percentage of antivaxers who will continue to circulate Covid-19 and cause infection spikes anywhere.
Then there’s safety testing for age groups, blood type, ethnicity, drug interaction for existing medical conditions and much more.
So let’s say one to two years before we begin to suppress reinfection in 75% of the population. It’s not quite “we’ve only got one shot at this so it has to be a bullseye “ but it’s pretty close given the reckless denial of best practice and science so far for this pandemic.
Anybody who thinks Wall St is in any way relevant to vaccine development, is badly informed. Truth is, Wall St would rally on discovery of an albino rat if money is to be made.