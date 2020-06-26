iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max said to feature 120Hz ProMotion displays; could support Apple Pencil

According to a reliable mobile leaker, Apple’s upcoming flagship “iPhone 12 Pro” and “‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max” will feature OLED displays capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates which would allow for ProMotion iPhones perhaps capable of supporting Apple Pencil.

Ice Universe tweeted this morning, “A reliable source, if there is no accident, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate.”

A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

Apple already uses variable refresh rate technology in its iPad Pro models, but they still use LCD panels rather than OLED. Bringing it to a new breed of OLED iPhones would raise the smartphone performance bar even higher. Apple markets the iPad Pro-exclusive tech under the moniker “ProMotion,” which it says dynamically adjusts the display to the movement of content for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness, and smoother motion. It does all this on the fly, which means it also conserves battery life. Apple’s adaptive ProMotion IAPs also reduce Apple Pencil latency, and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that ‌‌Apple Pencil‌‌ support is a possibility for a future ‌‌iPhone‌‌. Leaker Max Weinbach has also suggested that the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display.

MacDailyNews Take: The more stark differentiation between the Pro models and the “regular” iPhones, the better it will be for iPhone Pro sales.

Years ago, we suggested reserving the “Pro” name in iOS device for Pencil support, but then Apple shot that idea all to hell with Pencil support in the iPad (makes sense for education). Maybe they can use “Pro” to delineate Pencil support just among iPhones, exactly as we suggested back in November 2017. – MacDailyNews, August 23, 2019

‘ProMotion – especially and naturally coupled with Apple Pencil support – would be a strong reason to choose iPhone X Plus, iPhone X Pro*, or whatever they name it.

*”Pro” means Apple Pencil support already, so it makes sense to use “Pro” for any iPhone with Apple Pencil support, too. – MacDailyNews, November 28, 2017

If Apple would make Apple Pencil an option for every iOS device, they’d only sell more Apple Pencils and iOS devices. It’d be the very definition of a “win-win” situation. — MacDailyNews, August 24, 2017

We do expect a larger OLED iPhone later this year. We continue to hope it’ll include Apple Pencil support (with a ProMotion display) and therefore carry the “Pro” moniker. — MacDailyNews, February 26, 2018