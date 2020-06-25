Apple wins 20 Pencils at D&AD Awards

Apple won a whopping 20 Pencils for various advertising campaigns at this year’s virtual D&AD Awards, which canceled its annual festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners of D&AD’s highest honor, the Black Pencil, will not be announced until September.

Minda Smiley for Adweek:

The brand’s “Bounce” ad for AirPods took home two Yellow and three Graphite Pencils. The video, created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, follows a man’s unusual morning commute. It also won Best of Show at this year’s ADC Awards.

Apple won three Pencils, one Yellow and two Wood, for “The Underdogs,” a 3-minute film about a group of humdrum office workers who jump at the chance to pitch an idea they’ve cooked up: the circular pizza box.

The brand’s lengthy “Hermitage” ad, created to illustrate the battery life of the iPhone 11 Pro, won a Graphite Pencil. The video, which clocks in at 5 hours, 19 minutes and 28 seconds, takes viewers on a tour of the sprawling Hermitage Museum in Russia.

“Wonderful Tools,” an animated film that shows how Apple’s products have evolved throughout the years, also clinched a Graphite Pencil.