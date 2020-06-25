Apple wins 20 Pencils at D&AD Awards

Apple won a whopping 20 Pencils for various advertising campaigns at this year’s virtual D&AD Awards, which canceled its annual festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Winners of D&AD’s highest honor, the Black Pencil, will not be announced until September.
The brand’s “Bounce” ad for AirPods took home two Yellow and three Graphite Pencils. The video, created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab, follows a man’s unusual morning commute. It also won Best of Show at this year’s ADC Awards.
Apple won three Pencils, one Yellow and two Wood, for “The Underdogs,” a 3-minute film about a group of humdrum office workers who jump at the chance to pitch an idea they’ve cooked up: the circular pizza box.
The brand’s lengthy “Hermitage” ad, created to illustrate the battery life of the iPhone 11 Pro, won a Graphite Pencil. The video, which clocks in at 5 hours, 19 minutes and 28 seconds, takes viewers on a tour of the sprawling Hermitage Museum in Russia.
“Wonderful Tools,” an animated film that shows how Apple’s products have evolved throughout the years, also clinched a Graphite Pencil.
MacDailyNews Take: Congrats to Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, and everyone who worked on this year’s D&AD Award-winners!
1 Comment
Whoah! I’v never seen these. Handsome, artistic. But, you know, commercials are fundamentally lies. People in the lying business recognized Apple as the premier elegant liar.