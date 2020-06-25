Apple to re-close 14 stores in Florida amid spikes in COVID-19 cases

Apple will re-close 14 stores in Florida as COVID-19 rates rise in the state, the company said on Thursday. The shutdowns come after Apple recently re-closed stores in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arizona, and Florida. Apple has now announced the re-closing of 32 stores in the United States due to spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

An Apple representative said in a statement: “Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.” Here’s the full list of stores re-closing in Florida on Friday: • The Galleria

• The Falls

• Aventura

• Lincoln Road

• Dadeland

• Brickell City Centre

• Wellington Green

• Boca Raton

• The Gardens Mall

• Millenia

• Florida Mall

• Altamonte

• International Plaza

• Brandon

JUST IN: Apple to re-close another 14 stores in Florida amid spikes in coronavirus cases. pic.twitter.com/CAcECJY2MD — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) June 25, 2020

MacDailyNews Take: Again, we’re likely to see openings and closings of many retail outlets, not just Apple stores, fluctuate as COVID-19 spikes occur around the country and the world. Last month, Apple said they’d reopened 100 retail stores and they’ve continued to reopen outlets since then, so 32 locations is not really that many in the grand scheme of things. Apple currently has 511 locations, 271 of which are located in the U.S.