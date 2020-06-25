Apple TV+ shows off highly-anticipated ‘Foundation’ in teaser trailer

On Monday at WWDC20, Apple surprised audiences with a first look at “Foundation,” the highly anticipated Apple Original drama series for Apple TV+ based on the internationally revered and award-winning Isaac Asimov novel series of the same name.

In the teaser trailer, showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer unveils a glimpse into the making of the epic saga, which chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

“Foundation” stars SAG Award winner and Emmy nominee Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

“Foundation” is executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television.

MacDailyNews Take: Translate Asimov’s Foundation from the written page to the moving image? They said it couldn’t be done. They were wrong. Only on Apple TV+.