Apple AirPods ‘Bounce’ ad wins Best of Show in ADC 99th Annual Awards

“Bounce,” the TV ad for Apple AirPods, has been named Best of Show in the ADC 99th Annual Awards, the world’s longest continually-running global advertising and design awards show focused on excellence in craft and innovation.

Created by TBWA\Media Arts Lab with Pulse Films and Framestore, all in Los Angeles, “Bounce” was also awarded Best of Discipline in both Advertising and Motion/Film/Gaming Craft disciplines, and picked up a total of one Black Cube (for Best of Show), four Golds and three Silvers this year. Ads for Apple products overall won 25 times, including one Black Cube, six Gold, six Silver, six Bronze and six Merit.

Based largely on the outstanding performance of “Bounce”, Apple was named Client of the Year and TBWA\Media Arts Lab was named Ad Agency of the Year for 2020.

“‘Bounce’ is an amazing example of innovative creative work,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO of The One Club for Creativity. “It’s the epitome of excellence in filmmaking craft and innovation, which is the basis for how these awards are judged, and well-deserving of the Black Cube honor for Best of Show as the world’s best creative work of the past year.”

A complete list of ADC 99th Annual Awards winners can be viewed here.

The ADC 99th Annual Awards is part of The One Club for Creativity, the world’s leading nonprofit organization supporting and celebrating the global creative community.

The One Club for Creativity, producer of The One Show, ADC Annual Awards and Creative Week, is the world’s foremost non-profit organization whose mission is to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community. The One Show is a top global awards show for advertising, design and digital marketing, focusing on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. The global ADC Annual Awards honors creative excellence in craft, design and innovation across all disciplines. Creative Week takes place in New York every May, and is the preeminent festival celebrating the intersection of art and commerce.

MacDailyNews Take: A well-deserved win for Apple, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Pulse Films, Framestore, and everyone who worked on the amazing AirPods ‘Bounce’ ad!

More Cannes Lions awards are on the way! — MacDailyNews Take on the release of Apple’s “Bounce” ad, June 27, 2019

