Apple releases inventive, fun ‘Bounce’ video celebrating AirPods

“AirPods — Bounce — Apple” via YouTube:

With wireless charging and voice-activated Siri, AirPods have never felt more wireless.

The song in the video is “I Learnt Some Jazz Today” by Tessellate.

MacDailyNews Take: More Cannes Lions awards are on the way!

