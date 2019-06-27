Apple releases inventive, fun ‘Bounce’ video celebrating AirPods

The option to message from an iOS device allows customers to connect with a live Delta representative to receive in-the-moment assistance…
Apple Music has passed the milestone of 60 million subscribers…
Some Apple retail locations now sell a glucose monitor that integrates with the iPhone to give people with diabetes a way to track their blood sugar…
Americans are using their mobile phones less and less to make and receive calls…
Marques Brownlee says Beats’ PowerBeats Pro are better than Apple’s AirPods…
Compared to iOS and the new iPadOS variant, Apple’s desktop operating system, macOS, is mature…
Apple just made a big move toward ditching Intel and outfitting its laptops with custom chips…
The iPad Pro’s hardware is so good that I was willing to put up with its draconian software, but change is coming!
An example of a waveguide close to magnetically attaching to a flat side of an iPhone…
We’re giving customers the TV, film and sport they love in the best quality on Apple TV 4K…