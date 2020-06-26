iOS 14 makes AirPods and AirPods Pro even better

New features and abilities for AirPods and AirPods Pro are on the way with Apple’s iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. AppleInsider breaks down everything new, and how Apple is making their true wireless earbuds even better.

Andrew O’Hara for AppleInsider:

Of all the new features coming in iOS 14, the most headline-grabbing is spacial audio for AirPods Pro. This works with 5.1, 7.1, and even Dolby Atmos encoded audio to create immersive sound that goes far beyond simple stereo playback. So much content is now coming in HDR Dolby Vision video and Dolby Atmos audio these days that it makes sense for Apple to continue to invest in these. Creating 3D sound from a set of headphones isn’t easy but Apple took it a step further. Not only does sound come from in front, behind, next to, and above, but it stays properly oriented based on your movements. AirPods Pro actually monitor the movement of your head, do that when you turn your head, the audio doesn’t turn with you, but stays fixed. That way if you look to your left but the iPhone is still playing in front of you, the audio point will stay fixed and sound as if it is coming directly from the actors on your phone.

MacDailyNews Take: Sounds perfect for Apple AR Glasses, doesn’t it? 😉

Another major feature is auto device switching. As you finish a podcast on your iPhone, if you pick up your iPad Pro and jump into a movie your AirPods will automatically jump over. Then you start a Zoom call on your Mac and again your headphones make the move for you. Finally, if a call comes in your iPhone it too will go back to your phone. AirPods have always been easy to move between devices, but automatic switching will make them even more impressive and elevated above the competition.

MacDailyNews Take: The wannabes, followers, and also-rans couldn’t compete with AirPods and AirPods Pro before! Now they’re doomed. Roadkill.

Watching Apple lay the foundation for AR glasses is as fun as it is blatantly obvious. Everything will be in place and ready-to-go at launch!