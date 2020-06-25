With the move to Apple silicon, how will Macs run Windows apps?

With Apple moving the Mac from Intel processors to its own Apple-designed ARM-based architecture over the next few years, what might that mean for Boot Camp or running Windows on a Mac in general? How will Macs run Windows apps?

Ross Rubin for ZDNet:

All in all, it seems unlikely that Apple will have first-party support for running Windows on what could be more appliance-like ARM-based Macs. But there will still be value in running Windows apps on Macs. The most likely outcome, then, is that a third party will ship an Apple-sanctioned emulator that will do a “good enough” job for niche tasks. Another alternative might be the growing host of options to access PCs in the cloud with low latency. Or perhaps some enterprising company will put a PC on some flash drive-like USB-C device that can commandeer a future Mac’s keyboard and display, a more compact and powerful version of the Intel Compute Stick.

MacDailyNews Take: The only people who use Windows are those stuck with legacy apps, the ignorant, and the stupid. Nobody who knows about Apple’s Macintosh chooses to run Windows, they do it because they’re stuck.

97% of enterprise Mac users say they’re more productive after upgrading from Windows.

Some “solution” will materialize for the poor souls who are stuck having to run some Windows-only app, but for the rest of us who are already or, like us, have always been free of the Borg:

Apple has been, for years, building strength in the enterprise via BYOD and the rise of mobile which Apple ushered in with iPhone and iPad. “Compatibility with Windows” is not nearly as important today as it was even a few years ago… We expect to see Apple begin the ARM-based Mac transition with products like the MacBook and work their way up from there as the apps are brought over to ARM via Xcode and as the rest of the world continues to throw off the Microsoft Windows shackles into which they stupidly climbed so many years ago, lured, wrongly, solely by Windows PC sticker prices. – MacDailyNews, June 19, 2019

Buckle up, it’s going to be a wild – and much faster/more efficient – ride! Bring on the new Apple-designed, ARM-based Macs! — MacDailyNews, June 26, 2019