97% of enterprise Mac users say they’re more productive after upgrading from Windows

Via Jamf:

Offering employees top-of-the-line technology is the foundation for building a thriving enterprise. Jamf has surveyed various sets of workers on technology choice and brand preference for the last three consecutive years. We found that an overwhelming number of enterprise IT workers indicated that the ability to choose the type of device they use at work matters; and when they have the ability to choose, 72% chose Mac.

MacDailyNews Take: The other 28% simply don’t know any better. Windows-only sufferers think that what they’ve settled for is “just as good” as Apple’s superior product. After all, those born into utter desolation would think a tarpaper shack is a palace.

According to American Customer Satisfaction Index’s 2018 Household Appliance and Electronics Report, Mac continues to be rated #1 in customer satisfaction. And today, Mac continues to see significant growth in the enterprise. One indication of this trend is the growth Jamf has seen in Mac management for business. By the end of 2018, Jamf managed 48% more Mac than it did at the end of 2017.

As a result of using Mac, 97% of respondents claim increased productivity, 95% claim increased creativity, 94% claim self-sufficiency with technology and 91% claim increased collaboration. Organizations that offer Mac enable maximum employee productivity, creativity, self-sufficiency and collaboration – all key ingredients to business success.

There is an element of job necessity to use Mac devices for employees. In fact, those working in IT are the most likely to say they find Mac devices more reliable and easier to use than other computers. Meanwhile, HR and Marketing say Mac integrates better with the necessary apps needed for their work.

Of those surveyed, 79% agree they could not do their job as effectively without being able to use a Mac. And 83% of respondents in the job roles of Information Technology and Human Resources feel using a Mac is critical to their job function.

Study respondents overwhelmingly agree (89%) that Mac applications are easier to use than applications on PCs… We found that eight in 10 respondents have previously used a PC for work. Additionally, our study found that those who previously used a PC for work experience fewer issues now that they use a Mac (74%).