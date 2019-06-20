How to tell if someone is using Do Not Disturb on iPhone – and override it

David Price for Macworld UK:

How can you tell if the person who isn’t picking up your calls or answering your texts is using Do Not Disturb mode on their iPhone? And if they are, is there any way to override Do Not Disturb and call them anyway? Yes – here’s how.

By default, Do Not Disturb is set up to allow calls through if the same number calls again within three minutes – the idea is to ignore most calls but let through urgent ones.

In other words, your first step if you suspect your friend is using Do Not Disturb should be to call again right away. If they’ve still got that default feature activated, you’ll break through the DND barrier.

MacDailyNews Take: Two quick bangs and you’ll hammer through Do Not Disturb. Depending on who you’re calling, it’d better be an emergency, though, otherwise you’ll have to deal with the wrath of the person you’ve disturbed!

