Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak talk Mac’s Apple Silicon transition, lack of boot camp support, and more

Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber typically hosts a live episode of his “The Talk Show” podcast during the week of WWDC, featuring high-level Apple executives to dig further into some of the details on Apple’s major announcements. This year, due to

COVID-19, Gruber spoke with Apple’s Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak in a video podcast.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

The 90-minute discussion touched on a number of topics, including a brief statement from Joswiak on Apple’s relationship with developers in light of recent concerns sparked by the “Hey” email app controversy, a thorough dive into Apple’s perspectives on macOS Big Sur and the Apple Silicon transition, and briefer tidbits on iPadOS and Apple Pencil, iOS 14, and privacy…

While avoiding direct mention of Windows, Federighi acknowledges that you won’t be able to boot directly into x86 operating systems on these Macs… but Federighi made clear that Apple is well aware of the situation, without tipping his hand on what developments may appear on that front in the coming months.