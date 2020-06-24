Apple acquires Fleetsmith in enterprise play

Apple has acquired Fleetsmith, a company that makes tools that enable businesses to more easily distribute corporate iPhones and Macs to their staff.

Kif Leswing for CNBC:

“We’re thrilled to join Apple,” the company said in a blog post. An Apple spokeswoman confirmed the acquisition. Deal terms were not disclosed. The Fleetsmith acquisition will help offer a wider range of products and services to enterprise clients. In 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the enterprise market was the “mother of all opportunities.” Fleetsmith’s software makes it easier to remotely configure, wipe and deploy these devices, a kind of product called mobile device management, or MDM, specifically focusing on Apple products.

MacDailyNews Note: From the official Fleetsmith blog:

We started Fleetsmith to balance the management and security needs of IT with the experience users love about Mac, iPad, and iPhone. We’re proud of the incredibly talented team we’ve built, and that we’ve stayed true to our mission: to make powerful, secure Apple fleet management available to everyone.

We’re thrilled to join Apple. Our shared values of putting the customer at the center of everything we do without sacrificing privacy and security, means we can truly meet our mission, delivering Fleetsmith to businesses and institutions of all sizes, around the world.

To our community of customers and everyone who has been part of our journey so far, thank you! We look forward to continuing to deliver Fleetsmith to existing and new customers.