Apple TV+ debuts official trailer for ‘Little Voice’

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, Apple TV+’s “Little Voice” explores the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s. Sara Bareilles (“Waitress”) will provide original music for this fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice … and then the courage to use it.

From Emmy Award-winner J.J. Abrams, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-nominee Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson, Little Voice is a new coming-of-age drama series featuring original music from Sara Bareilles. Starring Brittany O’Grady, Sean Teale, Colton Ryan, Shalini Bathina, Kevin Valdez, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Chuck Cooper, “Little Voice” follows Bess King, a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

The new series will join a lineup of award-winning and hit original series on Apple TV+ including “Defending Jacob,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” and the Golden Globe-nominated and Critics Choice and SAG award-winning series “The Morning Show”; as well as the animated musical comedy series “Central Park” from Emmy Award winner Loren Bouchard alongside “Frozen” Grammy winner Josh Gad and Emmy winner Nora Smith; “Dear…,” a new docuseries from Emmy and Peabody Award winner R.J. Cutler; and documentary film “Dads” from director Bryce Dallas Howard.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, with original music by Sara Bareilles, this will be an Apple TV+ must-see for many, many people.