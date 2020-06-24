Apple, other U.S. goods from China held up at ports in India

Apple, Cisco, Ford, and other products are among the goods from U.S. companies being held up amid India’s border tensions with China, as ports delay admittance of imports into the country from China, two sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Aditya Kalra and Aditi Shah for Reuters:

Though no government notice has been issued, customs officers at major Indian port have held back containers coming from China, seeking additional clearances, government and industry sources have said.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between India and China after border clashes last week that saw at least 20 Indian soldiers killed.

Two industry sources said Apple, Cisco, Dell and Ford Motor Co products were among those held up. Electronics components of Taiwan’s Foxconn, a contract manufacturer for Apple in India, were also affected, a third source said.

It was not immediately clear which ports were holding back the goods.

The delays come as India is restarting factory operations after a nationwide lockdown to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.