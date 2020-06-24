Apple orders ‘The Afterparty’ comedy series for Apple TV+

In a competitive situation, Apple has given a straight-to-series order for “The Afterparty,” a new comedy series from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

“The Afterparty” is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

Miller will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer of “The Afterparty” and Lord will executive produce through the pair’s production shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as producer. The series will be produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller currently have an expansive five-year overall television deal.

The new Apple original comedy series will join a slate of critically lauded hit comedy series on Apple TV+ including the Peabody Award-winning “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Central Park,” “Trying” and the upcoming “Ted Lasso.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac, select Samsung and LG smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices, as well as at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. The Apple TV app will be available on Sony and VIZIO smart TVs later this year. For a limited time, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free. This special offer is good for three months after the first activation of the eligible device.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple continues amassing quality content unabated. Before you know it, Apple TV+ will have quite a broad and compelling library!