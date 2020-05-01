Apple TV+ series ‘Trying’ is a charming new sitcom

All Jason and Nikki want is a baby. But it’s the one thing they just can’t have. Starring Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, “Trying” is a new Apple TV+ comedy series about growing up, settling down and finding someone to love.

The complete first season of “Trying” is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Stephen Silver for AppleInsider:

If you didn’t think Apple shows could put sexuality front and center, the very first scene of Trying will quickly disabuse you of that notion. About one minute after we meet Jason and Nikki (Rafe Spall and Esther Smith), they’re engaged in a quickie on a London public bus, in order to take advantage of a likely moment of fertility. This very funny opening scene tells us most of what we need to know about this show. The couple has fantastic chemistry, they seem to genuinely like one another, and their struggle to have children is the primary topic of both their lives, and also of the show about them… Spall is been in several prominent movies, including The Life of Pi, The Big Short, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Smith has mostly starred on British shows and is mostly unknown to U.S. audiences, although she did appear in the Harry Potter stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. If we weren’t rooting for this couple to accomplish their goal, the show wouldn’t work for a minute. But luckily, Spall and Smith are just great together, and Trying will be the kind of show whose fans frequently praise it as “cute.”

MacDailyNews Take: It’s true. It’s the perfect chemistry of leads, Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, that make “Trying” a series worthy of watching.

Winner! We… instantly liked these people and laughed out loud several times throughout the “Trying” trailer. Even the name of the series works on multiple levels. This one promises to be very good indeed! 🙂 — MacDailyNews Take, March 30, 2020