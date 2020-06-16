Apple TV+ inks deal for rights to Israel-Iran espionage thriller ‘Tehran’

Apple has inked a deal for the international rights to the Israel-Iran espionage thriller series Tehran for Apple TV+. The eight-part series features Israeli actress Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission to her birthplace Iran’s capital, Tehran.

Tasked with disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor, her mission has implications not just for the Middle East, but for the rest of the world. But when the Mossad mission fails, Tamar goes rogue in Tehran as she rediscovers her Iranian roots and becomes romantically entwined with a pro-democracy activist. Tehran also stars Iron Man actor Shaun Toub and Homeland‘s Navid Negahban, and was created and written by Moshe Zonder, who penned Netflix’s Fauda.

MacDailyNews Take: Tehran is yet another win for Apple TV+!