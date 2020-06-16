New renders imagine Apple’s iPhone 12 in rumored navy blue color

Apple’s iPhone 12 is expected to feature an all-new design with flat edges similar to the seminal design of iPhone 4 (and follow-ups 4S, 5, and 5S). Now, a new batch of renders from svetapple.sk imagine what the iPhone 12 might look like in a rumored new navy blue color with its rumored smaller eyesore, the inelegant kludge itself, Apple’s TrueDepth Camera system (i.e., the notch).

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

So far, only one rumor has suggested that the iPhone 12 might be available in a new navy blue color option, though it would make sense. Apple introduced a new midnight green color with the iPhone 11, so it’s clearly interested in expanding beyond the normal lineup of colors. Whether or not navy blue would replace midnight green remains to be seen. Even though the navy blue iPhone 12 is not widely corroborated as of right now, these renders provide some good eye candy of what we might be in store for this fall. These renders also imagine what a slightly smaller notch would look like this year. Bloomberg has said that the iPhone 12 notch will be smaller than the iPhone 11, with Apple working to eliminate the notch completely in future years.

MacDailyNews Take: What a beauty! With this design — and also 5G, of course — iPhone 12 is going to sell by the boatload (as are iPhone 12 Max, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max)!

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Brawndo Drinker” for the heads up.]