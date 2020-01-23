Apple may replace Midnight Green with Navy Blue in iPhone 12 Pro

Rumors suggest that Apple may replace the Midnight Green on the company’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max flagship with a new Navy Blue hue in the company’s next-gen Pro iPhones.
EverythingApplePro and smartphone leaker Max Weinbach have predicted that Apple will replace Midnight Green with Navy Blue when they release the “iPhone 12.” Currently, there are no other sources to suggest whether or not Apple is planning on making the swap…
Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the “iPhone 12” could feature a metal frame chassis, suggesting a reimagining of the iPhone 4 design.
Exclusive Navy Blue iPhone 12 Pro Leaks w/ @MaxWinebach & latest news https://t.co/aHpjPRYy8y pic.twitter.com/FdVwpNy3Pd
— EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) January 21, 2020
MacDailyNews Take: Check out the video: