Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.53, or 0.48%, to $319.23, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $319.99, set during trading yesterday.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $151.74.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.399 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.399T

2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.270T

3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.026T

4. Amazon (AMZN) – $936.178B

5. Facebook (FB) – $627.898B

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $566.305B

• Walmart (WMT) – $328.616B

• Intel (INTC) – $275.921B

• Disney (DIS) – $257.213B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $208.083B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $169.405B

• Netflix (NFLX) – $151.691B

• IBM (IBM) – $126.682B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.769B

• Sony (SNE) – $89.026B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $60.279B

• Dell (DELL) – $37.321B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.145B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.053B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.311B

• Nokia (NOK) – $22.693B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.678B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.771B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.574B

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $58.324M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: The upward climb continues, gloriously!