Apple shares hit new all-time closing high

In Nasdaq trading today, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $1.53, or 0.48%, to $319.23, a new all-time closing high. Apple’s all-time intraday high stands at $319.99, set during trading yesterday.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $151.74.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.399 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Apple (AAPL) – $1.399T
2. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.270T
3. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $1.026T
4. Amazon (AMZN) – $936.178B
5. Facebook (FB) – $627.898B
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $566.305B
• Walmart (WMT) – $328.616B
• Intel (INTC) – $275.921B
• Disney (DIS) – $257.213B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $208.083B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $169.405B
• Netflix (NFLX) – $151.691B
• IBM (IBM) – $126.682B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $91.769B
• Sony (SNE) – $89.026B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $60.279B
• Dell (DELL) – $37.321B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $32.145B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $26.053B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $26.311B
• Nokia (NOK) – $22.693B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $3.678B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $1.771B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.574B
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $58.324M
MacDailyNews Take: The upward climb continues, gloriously!