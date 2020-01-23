Carpool Karaoke Season 3 official trailer released

New episodes of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will be available every Thursday only on the Apple TV app
Carpool Karaoke: The Series returns for Season 3 to the Apple TV app for free.

The Late Late Show with James Corden:

Carpool Karaoke: The Series is back for a new season of life on the road singing your favorite songs.

Watch 40 episodes for free, and catch new episodes every Thursday only on the Apple TV app.

Watch for free: http://www.apple.co/_CarpoolKaraoke

MacDailyNews Take: Hijinks will ensue.

