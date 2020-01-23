Apple and Broadcom ink chip-supply deals worth $15 billion

Broadcom has disclosed two chip-supply deals that will provide components for Apple devices to be released through the middle of 2023.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The San Jose, California-based chipmaker said it entered into two multiyear pacts “for the supply of a range of specified high-performance wireless components and modules to Apple for use in its products.” That’s in addition to another similar agreement that Broadcom reached with Apple in 2019. The three deals could generate about $15 billion in future revenue, Broadcom added. Broadcom put its radio frequency chip unit up for sale last year. Thursday’s disclosure lets potential acquirers know that they’re buying into a substantial business relationship with Cupertino, California-based Apple.

MacDailyNews Note: News of these Apple and Broadcom deals have affected after-hours trading during which shares of Broadcom (AVG) were up 2.06% while shares of rival chip-supplier Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) dipped 3.57%.