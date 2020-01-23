

You can get 10% off StubHub with Apple Pay.

Apple Pay is easy and works with the Apple devices you use every day. You can make secure purchases in stores, in apps, and on the web. And you can send and receive money from friends and family right in Messages. Apple Pay is even simpler than using your physical card, and safer too.

When you make a purchase, Apple Pay uses a device-specific number and unique transaction code. So your card number is never stored on your device or on Apple servers, and when you pay, your card numbers are never shared by Apple with merchants. When you pay with a debit or credit card, Apple Pay doesn’t keep transaction information that can be tied back to you. And when you use Apple Cash, information is stored only for troubleshooting, fraud prevention, and regulatory purposes.

To get get 10% off your StubHub purchase, use Apple Pay in the StubHub app to get 10% off your purchase.

To redeem, enter the code APPLEPAY2020 during checkout, through January 29.

Maximum discount is $100. Must check out using Apple Pay in the StubHub app by January 29, 2020. Offer valid on a single order, excluding gift cards. Offer redeemable once in the U.S. only. Cannot be combined with other offers. StubHub may modify or discontinue offer without notice.