Apple to kill Flash in Safari once and for all

Apple looks set to kill Flash for good. Safari Technology Preview 99’s release notes, which is basically the beta version of the macOS Web browser, state that the update ends support for Adobe’s Flash. This means Flash is done for on Macs.
Apple already disabled Flash by default in a previous Safari version, and the practice of including Flash on each Mac from initial installation ended a decade ago. But if users wanted to download Flash to their Macs and manually activate it, doing so was still possible. Soon, it won’t be — at least, not in the system’s default browser.
Adobe announced in 2017 that it planned to end all support of Flash at the end of 2020, bringing an official end to a technology that had been a staple of rich-media Web applications for a very long time.
MacDailyNews Take: It took seemingly forever, but the scourge will finally be eradicated!
Adobe… your shitastic Flash must die. – MacDailyNews, February 5, 2010
5 Comments
Yay, Flash stinks.
CitiBank is the only credit card issuer left who offers Virtual Account Numbers. For Macintosh users, a Flash app is used. I’m afraid that at the end of 2020, it will be the end-of-the-road for Virtual Account Numbers on MacOS. That will be a shame, in my opinion. I really like this free credit card feature that enables me to generate disposable credit card numbers for online purchases. If the online merchant experiences a data breach, I don’t have to worry that my real credit card number has been stolen. And since Virtual Account Numbers can only be used by the first merchant that charges a purchase, the number is worthless if it falls into the hands of a data thief.
Card, baby.
Hey Sum Jung Gai, thanks for your reply. My response: Card does NOT offer virtual account numbers. Card does NOT give 2% cash back for online purchases. That’s why I don’t use it for online purchases or recurring charges like utility bills.
I miss Steve Jobs’ foresight.