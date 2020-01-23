Apple to kill Flash in Safari once and for all

Apple looks set to kill Flash for good. Safari Technology Preview 99’s release notes, which is basically the beta version of the macOS Web browser, state that the update ends support for Adobe’s Flash. This means Flash is done for on Macs.

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

Apple already disabled Flash by default in a previous Safari version, and the practice of including Flash on each Mac from initial installation ended a decade ago. But if users wanted to download Flash to their Macs and manually activate it, doing so was still possible. Soon, it won’t be — at least, not in the system’s default browser.

Adobe announced in 2017 that it planned to end all support of Flash at the end of 2020, bringing an official end to a technology that had been a staple of rich-media Web applications for a very long time.