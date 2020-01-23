You can now preheat your oven with your Apple Watch

You now can preheat your oven with your Apple Watch thanks to Home Connect, a dynamic digital ecosystem created to connect home appliances to the Internet of Things, has welcomed Apple Watch into its digital ecosystem. Users will be able to download the Home Connect app onto their Apple Watch to monitor and control appliances right from the wrist.

“Home Connect is about making everyday living more convenient, and becoming available on the three top wearables provides our consumers with even more ways to check on their appliances,” said Johannes Ochsner, head of connected products and digital services for Home Connec, in a statement. Now, Apple Watch users “can check in on the time remaining in their dishwasher or washing machine cycles, as well as start functions like preheating their oven as they go about their daily life – without the need to pull out their smartphone,” Ochsner added.

The ever-growing Home Connect ecosystem enables users to control the full kitchen suite with ease. Users can utilize voice commands, control their products directly from their favorite recipe app, and create routines and alerts that interact with other smart devices in the home or on the go. New partners, devices and services continue to join the ecosystem regularly. To learn more about Home Connect and its ever-growing ecosystem of partners, visit www.home-connect.com/us/en.

With Home Connect, you can control a wide variety of home appliances from leading brands, such as Gaggenau, Thermador and Bosch in one app. Home Connect is available in 40 countries and is offered in the US and Canada through BSH Home Appliances Corporation. Home Connect is also available for select Wear OS by Google and Fitbit devices.

Source: Home Connect

MacDailyNews Take: Pretty soon, they will be very few things you can’t control right from your wrist with your Apple Watch!