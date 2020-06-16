Amazon hits record low price on AirPods Pro

Amazon has matched Verizon’s all-time low price on Apple’s popular AirPods Pro wireless earphones, just in time for Father’s Day.

Amazon’s current AirPods Pro price takes $30 off of Apple’s hot-selling true wireless earbuds, bringing the price down to $219.98 — one cent less than Verizon’s price on AirPods Pro.

Amazon lists the devices as in stock and ready to ship.

More info here.

MacDailyNews is an Amazon affiliate and, at no extra cost to you, we earn a commission when you buy using the links above. Thank you for supporting MacDailyNews!