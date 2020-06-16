Over 70 Apple Retail Stores to reopen in the U.S. and Canada this week

Apple’s Senior Vice President, Retail + People, Deirdre O’Brien sent out a notice to employees about plans to reopen more Apple Retail Stores, which include locations in New York City, a U.S. hotspot for the COVID-19 Pandemic.

This week we’ll return to serving customers in many more US locations including by appointment in New York City, where we’re proud to stand beside New Yorkers as they emerge from this incredibly difficult time. All stores continue to practice additional steps for the health of employees and customers, including temperature checks, face coverings and social distancing. As hours and services vary by location, we encourage everyone to check their local store webpage for more information. Customers can also visit for support by phone or chat.

We are committed to reopening our stores in a very thoughtful manner with the health and safety of our customers and teams as our top priority, and we look forward to seeing our customers again soon.

MacDailyNews Note: As of June 16, 154 of Apple’s 271 US stores have reopened. Across the globe, Apple has reopened 365 of its 510 stores, with 33 more resuming in the UK on June 15. 9to5Mac has a full list of the locations set to reopen here.