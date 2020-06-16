Analysts: Apple’s iPhone 12 launch is back on for September

After much speculation that, due to the COVID-19 shutdowns, Apple would delay its iPhone 12 launch from the company’s usual September debut schedule, the release now looks like it’s back on schedule, according to two Wall Street analysts’ separate reports.

Patrick Seitz for Barron’s:

For several months, analysts have speculated that Apple would postpone the launch date because of production snags related to the coronavirus pandemic and an expectation of weaker consumer demand.… [But] In a note to clients, Citi analyst Jim Suva said he expects the iPhone 12 launch to still happen in September. However, shipments will start a bit later than in the past.

Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives also said the iPhone 12 launch appears back on schedule.

“While we were hearing of some delays over the past few months that would have pushed this key product cycle into the October/November time frame, we now believe the iPhone 12 (launch) will be in late September with the smartphones ready to hit the shelves globally in early October,” Ives said in a note to clients.

Apple’s supply chain is getting back to normal faster than expected, he said.