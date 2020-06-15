Apple Card monthly payments with 0% financing now available for Mac, iPad, and more

Today, Apple expanded its Apple Card interest-free monthly payments plan across much of its U.S. online store, allowing users to pay for Macs, iPads, and other Apple products over time. In addition to the interest-free payments, users also earn the standard 3% Daily Cash for purchases through Apple.

Eric Slivka for MacRumors:

The new option is available on checkout pages for individual products, with some products like Macs and iPads available with 12-month interest-free installments, and others like Apple TV, AirPods, and HomePod can be paid off over six months. Notably, Apple Watch and iPod touch are not eligible with the interest-free financing.

MacDailyNews Take: Monthly interest-free Apple Card payment plans for Mac, iPad, and more is a very good idea in a global economy wracked by COVID-19 shutdowns.

Here’s how it works:

