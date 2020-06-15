Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘grateful’ for U.S. Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ workers

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook says he’s “grateful” for the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision that protects LGBTQ workers from job discrimination.
Grateful for today’s decision by the Supreme Court. LGBTQ people deserve equal treatment in the workplace and throughout society, and today’s decision further underlines that federal law protects their right to fairness. – Tim Cook
— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 15, 2020
[The] U.S. Supreme Court ruled that federal law protects gay and transgender workers from job discrimination in a decision that gives millions of LGBT people new civil rights.
Conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch and Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in a 6-3 majority, interpreting the longstanding federal ban on sex discrimination in the workplace to cover bias on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.
The decision could have a broad practical impact. More than half the U.S. states don’t cover sexual orientation and gender identity through their own anti-discrimination laws.
MacDailyNews Note: Last summer, Apple was one of over 200 U.S. firms to call on the Supreme Court to recognize LBGTQ rights.
The three dissenting justices (Alito, Kavanaugh, Thomas) explain that they voted in the minority basically because in the U.S., Congress makes the laws, not the judicial branch; they refuse to legislate from the bench (i.e. separation of powers).
In dissent, Justice Kavanaugh wrote:
Like many cases in this Court, this case boils down to one fundamental question: Who decides? Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits employment discrimination “because of ” an individual’s “race, color, religion, sex, or na- tional origin.” The question here is whether Title VII should be expanded to prohibit employment discrimination because of sexual orientation. Under the Constitution’s separation of powers, the responsibility to amend Title VII belongs to Congress and the President in the legislative process, not to this Court…
The Court has previously stated, and I fully agree, that gay and lesbian Americans “cannot be treated as social outcasts or as inferior in dignity and worth.” [bold emphasis added – MDN Ed.]
…But we are judges, not Members of Congress. And in Alexander Hamilton’s words, federal judges exercise “neither Force nor Will, but merely judgment.” The Federalist No. 78, p. 523 (J. Cooke ed. 1961). Under the Constitution’s separation of powers, our role as judges is to interpret and follow the law as written, regardless of whether we like the result… Our role is not to make or amend the law. As written, Title VII does not prohibit employment discrimination because of sexual orientation.
The full U.S. Supreme Court opinion for BOSTOCK v. CLAYTON COUNTY, GEORGIA is here.
15 Comments
Alito, Kavanaugh, Thomas are correct, of course. All of the justices agree, but the law should be written by Congress and signed by the President, not instituted by judges. The judiciary in the U.S., all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court overstep constantly. They should not be legislating from the bench.
Except for states that have no gay or transgender protection laws, they surely clarified from the bench. And correctly so.
Laws do not come from the judiciary. If you want a law to protect LGBTQ people, then there are proper ways to do this. “Clarifying” (concocting) from the bench is not the way it’s supposed to be done. Separation of powers was designed for a reason. It’s not an arbitrary whim. So, no, you’re wrong. It was not “correctly so.” It was exactly incorrectly so.
Mr. Justice Gorsuch argues that his decision is required by the separation of powers. Judges cannot alter the plain language of the 1965 Civil Rights Act because they disagree with the social policy it requires. If Republicans want strict textualist judges, this is the sort of decision they can expect.
Wrong.
Just because you happen to like this result does not make it right to legislate from the bench.
The Supreme Court did the same thing with baby murder – creating something that was not there in law (the opposite, in fact) – and here we are, 65 million dead today since 1973 and counting.
My FAVORITE Supreme Court decision EVER! It’s SO great! :))
Surely the role of the judiciary is at all times to ensure that justice prevails. You cannot by definition extend requal rights to some – it must be all. As time moves on and societies evolve these fundamental rights cannot be left to the whim of legistlators. Courts ensure that equal rights prevail because anything less is an aborgation of their fundamental responsibilty and hence unjust.
Note: No judges are involved in the process above (for a reason).
A judge is to be impartial, fair and unbiased, and to follow the laws as they are written.
That’s why the three dissenting U.S. Supreme Court Justices in this case were correct to dissent.
The other six do not fully understand their jobs or the limits of their jobs.
Overstepping judges are a BAD THING which, if you’re lucky, will never affect your personally, but if it ever does, you’ll understand very well why it’s a BAD THING.
Wow. There’s people stupid enough to down vote this. Idiot liberals
Not a Harvard Constitutional scholar, but I did participate in Supreme Court seminars with Charles Alan Wright, the leading expert on federal courts and the Constitution of his generation (he almost certainly would have been named to the Court if he had not taken on Richard Nixon as a client).
Neil Gorsuch was nominated by President Trump and confirmed by Mitch McConnell’s Senate precisely because he is a textualist. He believes that judges should just look at the bare words of the statute without considering outside factors like legislative history or social context. (The theory is linguistic and philosophical balderdash, but it is Federalist Society dogma.)
The bare words of the 1965 Civil Rights Act prohibit discrimination on the grounds of sex. The drafters may not have intended to cover LGBT, but their subjective intent is irrelevant to a strict textualist. All that matters is the word “sex.” If that’s all you look at, the statute prohibits refusing to hire a man married to a man if you would hire an equally qualified woman married to that same man. You cannot refuse to hire a man with an XX chromosome pair if you would hire a woman with the same genetics and qualifications.
That is not a liberal argument. It is a profoundly conservative argument. Gorsuch does not see it as legislating from the bench, but as refusing to alter the plain words of a statute just because outside factors (like the judge’s religious beliefs) might dictate a different result.
You may not approve the outcome, but liberalism had nothing to do with two of the votes (Roberts and Gorsuch) in the six-vote majority.
It figures that Tim Cook doesn’t understand how the U.S. system is supposed to work. He thinks a guy or girl can change their chromosomes. They can’t. A mental illness is a mental illness and pumping mentally ill people with cancer-causing opposite sex hormones doesn’t cure mental illness.
Well, at least we have three justices who still understand their roles:
Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. pointed to that legislative action to argue that the Supreme Court’s decision usurped the authority of Congress and that “a more brazen abuse of our authority to interpret statutes is hard to recall.”
“There is only one word for what the Court has done today: legislation,” Alito wrote in a dissent, which was joined by Justice Clarence Thomas.
It’s cute how Cons have no problem with Scalia’s textualism but a BIG ol’ problem with Gorsuch’s.
Conservative Activists and Pundits Are Melting Down Over Gorsuch’s Embrace of LGBTQ Rights
