Apple’s 2020 Back to School Promo: Free AirPods with eligible Mac or iPad purchase

Apple today launched its annual “Back to School” promotion in the United States and Canada. After several years of offering a free or discounted pair of Beats headphones, in 2020, Apple offering free AirPods with the purchase of an eligible new Mac (iMac, iMac Pro, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air, including configure-to-order versions; MacBook Air (13-inch 2019) is not eligible for this offer), iPad Pro, or iPad Air.

Shop for a Mac or iPad with education pricing and get AirPods on us. You can even upgrade to AirPods Pro. Enjoy discounts on accessories and save 20 percent on AppleCare+ — Apple

Qualified Purchasers can receive Promotion Savings when they purchase an eligible Mac or eligible iPad with AirPods at a Qualifying Location. Only one Promotion Product per eligible Mac or eligible iPad per Qualified Purchaser. Offer subject to availability. While supplies last.

For purchases of an Eligible Products made using Apple Card Monthly Installments (“ACMI”), you will receive an instant credit of $159, which will be applied as a discount to your eligible iPad or Mac at the time of purchase. When checking out, customers can upgrade to second-generation AirPods with a wireless charging case for an additional $40 or to AirPods Pro for $90.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple’s complete “Back to School 2020 / Higher Education Offer 2020 Terms and Conditions” are here.