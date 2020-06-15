Get ready for WWDC with the Apple Developer app for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV

Apple today updated the company’s Apple Developer app, your source for developer stories, news, and educational information — and the best place to experience WWDC20 which will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Stay up to date on the latest technical and community information.

• Browse news, features, developer stories, and informative videos.

• Catch up on videos from past events and download them to watch offline.

New in this release:

• A new UI designed for macOS.

• Discover, which helps you catch up on the latest stories, news, videos, and more.

• WWDC, where you can find everything you’ll need for WWDC20.

• A new browse interface, where you can search for existing sessions, videos, articles, and news.

• The option to download and favorite content to read or watch later.

Compatibility :

• macOS 10.15 or later.

• Requires iOS 12.4 or later.

• Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Apple TV.

More info and download link here.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s 2020 Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off with exciting reveals, inspiration, and new opportunities to continue creating the most innovative apps in the world.

So, det ready for WWDC20 with the Apple Developer app for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV!

Join the worldwide developer community for an in-depth look at the future of Apple platforms, directly from Apple Park.

• Special Event Keynote: June 22, 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m EDT

• Platforms State of the Union: June 22, 2 p.m. PDT / 5 p.m. EDT