What’s coming in watchOS 7

We’re now just one week (!) from the kickoff of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference. This year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, WWDC is a virtual event, but, Apple’s annual OS update schedule is expected to remain intact and we’ll soon see what Apple officially has planned for their next round of major software releases, including watchOS 7.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

This year, 9to5Mac had access to an early build of iOS 14, through which we were able to access many of the new features coming to Apple Watch with watchOS 7.

As usual, we expect watchOS 7 to include a new collection of watch faces for your Apple Watch. Perhaps most notably, Apple appears to be planning a new Infograph Pro watch face with a built-in tachymeter… In addition to the new Infograph Pro watch face, watchOS 7 will also include new options for creating personalized watch faces using images from the Photos app on iPhone or Apple Watch… watchOS 7 will add support for shared albums as well. For example, someone could use their shared family album as a watch face that includes photos added by other family members. You could also create a shared album for managing photos on a parent or grandparent’s watch face… Rounding out the new watch faces coming with watchOS 7, the update is expected to include a new digital watch face called International. As the name suggests, this face will show flags from different countries. The flag designs will take up the entire watch face, similar to photo watch faces.