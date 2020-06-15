Alleged ‘iPhone 12’ molds reveal iPhone 4-like appearance

A new set of images has emerged on Twitter this weekend claiming to show physical molds and CAD drawings of the upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. These models show all four variations of the iPhone 12, including the new 5.4-inch model, two 6.1-inch models, and a 6.7-inch option.

Via serial leaker Jon Prosser, from last month, we expect the following models, names, specs, and prices:

iPhone 12

• 5.4-inch BOE OLED Super Retina display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $649, $749

iPhone 12 Max

• 6.1-inch BOE OLED Super Retina

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 4GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB storage

• Aluminum casing

• Dual rear camera system

• $749, $849

iPhone 12 Pro

• 6.1-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $999, $1099, $1299

iPhone 12 Pro Max

• 6.7-inch Samsung OLED Super Retina XDR with ProMotion and 10-bit Color Depth display

• 5G cellular connectivity

• A14 SoC

• 6GB memory

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB

• Stainless steel casing

• Triple camera system

• LiDAR

• $1099, $1199, $1399

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

These CAD drawings and models are commonly used by case makers to prepare their accessories for upcoming iPhone launches. This is why some details might not be exact with these molds. For instance, the size of the notch does not affect case designs, so case makers have not factored the potential for a smaller notch into their designs. These mockups also don’t seem to account for the addition of a Time of Flight sensor on the back. Again, this is likely because Apple is expected to keep the same overall camera bump size and cutout. Therefore, addition of the ToF sensor will likely not affect case makers. The biggest thing worth noting here is the close-up look these molds offer at the flat edges. This is similar to the boxier iPhone 4 and iPhone 5, as well as the more recent iPad Pro.

MacDailyNews Take: What many consider to be the best iPhone design of all time looks poised for a modern comeback (unfortunately, with the Sleep/Wake button on the side, directly opposed to the volume controls, instead of on the top of the device, where it belongs).