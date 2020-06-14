Violating Apple’s macOS license, ‘OpenCore Computer’ launches commercial Hackintosh

A new company called “OpenCore Computer” (no affiliation with the OpenCore Bootloader) this week launched a commercial Hackintosh computer called the “Velociraptor,” which, of course, is a violation of Apple’s end-user license agreement or EULA for macOS.

OpenCore Computer’s “Velociraptor” specs include:

• Configurable with Ryzen 8, 12, or 16 core CPUs

• Up to Radeon VII GPU with 16GB HBM2 Memory

• Configurable up to 64GB RAM

• Up to 2TB NVME SSD (macOS)

• Up to 2TB SATA SSD (Win10)

• Up to 4TB HDD (shared natively betwen macOS & Win10)

Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:

The company’s lineup of computers, which they call “zero-compromise Hackintoshes,” are advertised as coming with macOS Catalina and Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. The first available model is the “Velociraptor,” which is configurable with up to a 16-core CPU, 64GB of RAM, and a Vega VII GPU, and starts at $2,199. OpenCore Computer intends to launch more models at a later date, with options allowing for up to a 64-core CPU and 256GB of RAM… Apple sued Psystar in 2009 and won a permanent injunction against the company, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case in 2012. Given this precedence, it is particularly surprising that OpenCore Computer has chosen to sell a Hackintosh.

MacDailyNews Take: OpenCore Computer and their Hackintosh are not long for this world.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]