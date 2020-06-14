Violating Apple’s macOS license, ‘OpenCore Computer’ launches commercial Hackintosh

A new company called “OpenCore Computer” (no affiliation with the OpenCore Bootloader) this week launched a commercial Hackintosh computer called the “Velociraptor,” which, of course, is a violation of Apple’s end-user license agreement or EULA for macOS.
OpenCore Computer’s “Velociraptor” specs include:
• Configurable with Ryzen 8, 12, or 16 core CPUs
• Up to Radeon VII GPU with 16GB HBM2 Memory
• Configurable up to 64GB RAM
• Up to 2TB NVME SSD (macOS)
• Up to 2TB SATA SSD (Win10)
• Up to 4TB HDD (shared natively betwen macOS & Win10)
Hartley Charlton for MacRumors:
The company’s lineup of computers, which they call “zero-compromise Hackintoshes,” are advertised as coming with macOS Catalina and Windows 10 Pro pre-installed. The first available model is the “Velociraptor,” which is configurable with up to a 16-core CPU, 64GB of RAM, and a Vega VII GPU, and starts at $2,199. OpenCore Computer intends to launch more models at a later date, with options allowing for up to a 64-core CPU and 256GB of RAM…
Apple sued Psystar in 2009 and won a permanent injunction against the company, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case in 2012. Given this precedence, it is particularly surprising that OpenCore Computer has chosen to sell a Hackintosh.
MacDailyNews Take: OpenCore Computer and their Hackintosh are not long for this world.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
3 Comments
Uh, the word “hack” is inherently associated with bad or illegal actions… not the best name in the world for starters…
Is there really any such need for a machine? Pro users can’t have any sort of reliability, crashing, you name it issues… and pros are not as price sensitive, as the equipment is written off and it makes them money.
So who are these for? Joe consumer isn’t buying… Pros aren’t buying?… Hackers perhaps? College kid’s rich parents?…
They are not going to make enough to cover their upcoming legal bills.
Just shows the Mac world is looking for a configurable computer between the Mac Mini and the Mac Pro, and not an all-in-one. Back in the latter 90s, my favorite computer until the B&W G3 came along (superb design!) was PowerComputing’s PowerBase. Really filled the niche. Probably contributed to Apple’s accelerated development of the new highly configurable B&W towers.
My guess is that once Apple bottles up the OCC project in court, they’ll just sell the hardware, and let end users hack the OS on. This could just be a marketing ploy — nothing like a bunch of free advertising exposure from the controversy to launch a product! I’d love to see what their design looks like on the inside.