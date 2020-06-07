Apple plans monthly interest-free Mac, iPad payment plans for Apple Card

Apple is planning to allow customers to buy many of its products, including Mac, iPad, AirPods, etc. using monthly payments via Apple Card. The new payment plan will let customers buy a product through Apple and split up the cost over several months with interest-free payments.
The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is planning to roll out the service in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the plan.
The company will offer a 12-month interest-free payment plan for iPads, Macs, the Apple Pencil and iPad keyboards, as well as the Mac XDR Display monitor, and six months with no interest for the AirPods, Apple TV, and HomePod, the people said.
The payments will be managed through the Apple Card section in the Wallet app on the iPhone and charges will be added to a customer’s monthly Apple Card bill. Apple started a similar program for the iPhone last year, offering 24 months no interest.
MacDailyNews Take: Monthly interest-free Apple Card payment plans for Mac, iPad, and more sounds like a good idea in a global economy wracked by COVID-19 shutdowns.
With a mid-level Mac Pro retailing for about fourteen-thousand dollars plus another seven thousand for display and stand not to mention Apple Care, a Mac-Pro system can approach the price of a new car. I hope Apple realizes that credit limits will have to increase accordingly.