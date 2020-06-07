Apple plans monthly interest-free Mac, iPad payment plans for Apple Card

Apple is planning to allow customers to buy many of its products, including Mac, iPad, AirPods, etc. using monthly payments via Apple Card. The new payment plan will let customers buy a product through Apple and split up the cost over several months with interest-free payments.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg:

The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is planning to roll out the service in the coming weeks, according to people familiar with the plan.

The company will offer a 12-month interest-free payment plan for iPads, Macs, the Apple Pencil and iPad keyboards, as well as the Mac XDR Display monitor, and six months with no interest for the AirPods, Apple TV, and HomePod, the people said.

The payments will be managed through the Apple Card section in the Wallet app on the iPhone and charges will be added to a customer’s monthly Apple Card bill. Apple started a similar program for the iPhone last year, offering 24 months no interest.