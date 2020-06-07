Everything that’s known about Apple’s iOS 14 as WWDC approaches

As WWDC 2020 approaches (June 22nd), Apple will introduce the first beta version of iOS 14 to developers and reveal new features and technologies that are coming to iPhones, iPads (via iPadOS 14), and iPod touches.

This year, perhaps to Apple’s constrenation, 9to5Mac had access to an early iOS 14 build that revealed some of the new features for Apple’s mobile operating system this year.

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

Based on leaked code obtained by 9to5Mac, we found evidence that iOS 14 will include a new home screen page that allows users to see all of their application icons in a list view. The list view will include different sorting options to show only apps with unread notifications, recently opened apps and smart suggestions from Siri based on your daily usage. This particular feature might be similar to the current Apple Watch app list view, but with advanced sorting options available. Apple is also working on home screen widgets… Instead of pinned widgets like on iPadOS 13, the new widgets will be able to be moved around, just like any app icon. However, this feature seemed to be in a very early stage of implementation, and it’s possible Apple scraps it before public release. Accessibility improvements are always welcome, and HomeKit enhancements will make the integration between devices even more seamless. The new AR system should prepare Apple’s operating system for its upcoming AR headset, and the CarKey API will certainly make life easier for those who own a car. Keep in mind, however, that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple’s plans may have changed and some features might be delayed or scrapped at all

On June 22, WWDC20 takes off. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this WWDC will be the first global, all-online WWDC