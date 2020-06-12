New 23-inch Apple iMac, 10.8-inch iPad Air, new iPad mini coming in 2H20

According to DigiTimes, Apple is preparing up to launch new iMac and iPad models in the second half of this year, including a new 23-inch Apple iMac, 10.8-inch iPad Air, and a new iPad mini.

Rebecca Kuo and Steve Shen report for DigiTimes:

Apple’s new offerings for second-half 2020 are likely to include a 10.8-inch ‌iPad‌ Air and a 23-inch ‌iMac‌ device, with prospects to also release an 8.x-inch ‌iPad‌ mini and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED display in the first half of 2021, said the sources. Apple is also expected to enlarge the size of 2020 ‌iPad‌ Air to 10.8-inch compared to the 10.2-inch one launched in 2019, said the sources, adding that volume production of the new ‌iPad‌ Air is to kick off in the third quarter 2020. Major panel suppliers for the planned 10.8-inch ‌iPad‌ Air include LG Display, BOE Technology and Sharp, with Radiant being the sole BLU supplier, the sources added.

In an April report from the China Times, Apple is reportedly prepping a new lower-priced 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production set to begin in the third or fourth quarter. A forthcoming 11-inch iPad is also expected in the second half of 2020, according to the report.

MacDailyNews Take: So, maybe we have to wait a bit longer than WWDC to see the all-new iMac with its iPad-inspired design? Maybe Apple will tease it as part of an Apple-designed, ARM-based Mac presentation?

Happily, iPad displays seem to keep on growing!