BOE reportedly fails in bid to supply OLED panels for ‘iPhone 12’

Chinese display maker BOE has reportedly failed to deliver its first shipment of OLED panels for Apple’s “iPhone 12,” which is expected later this year. According to Korea’s DDaily, the failure was due to BOE’s inability to pass Apple’s strict OLED quality control tests.

Tim Hardwick for MacRumors:

It’s unclear from the Korean-language report when the tests where carried out and whether they will have any material impact on the so-called ‌iPhone 12‌’s production and launch. Apple was said to be “aggressively testing” flexible OLED screens made by BOE as early as August last year.

BOE is the world’s top producer of large liquid crystal screens and already makes liquid crystal displays for Apple’s iPads and MacBooks, but the firm has had its sights set firmly on the expanding OLED panel market, which is growing year on year.

Despite Apple’s focus on diversifying its suppliers for various components in its products, Samsung Display is still expected to provide nearly 80 percent of the OLED displays used in this year’s “‌iPhone 12‌” lineup.