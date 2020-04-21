Lower-priced 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad rumored to for 2020 launch

According to a report from the China Times, Apple is prepping a new lower-priced 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production set to begin in the third or fourth quarter. A forthcoming 11-inch iPad is also expected in the second half of 2020, according to the report.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The report claims that the new iMac will be one of several lower-priced products that Apple introduces this year, including the new iPhone SE and a forthcoming 11-inch iPad, also expected in the second half of 2020. Apple currently offers 21.5-inch and 27-inch versions of the iMac, which was last updated in March 2019 with up to 8-core 9th-generation Intel processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics options.

iMac pricing currently starts at $1,099, although it costs an additional $200 to upgrade from a spinning hard drive to an SSD.

As for the 11-inch iPad, it is not entirely clear if the report is referring to a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air. Last month, the anonymous Twitter account “L0vetodream” claimed that Apple is developing a new 11-inch iPad Air with Touch ID under the display, allowing for a nearly full screen, notch-less design.