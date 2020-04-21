Lower-priced 23-inch iMac and 11-inch iPad rumored to for 2020 launch

According to a report from the China Times, Apple is prepping a new lower-priced 23-inch iMac in the second half of 2020, with mass production set to begin in the third or fourth quarter. A forthcoming 11-inch iPad is also expected in the second half of 2020, according to the report.
The report claims that the new iMac will be one of several lower-priced products that Apple introduces this year, including the new iPhone SE and a forthcoming 11-inch iPad, also expected in the second half of 2020. Apple currently offers 21.5-inch and 27-inch versions of the iMac, which was last updated in March 2019 with up to 8-core 9th-generation Intel processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics options.
iMac pricing currently starts at $1,099, although it costs an additional $200 to upgrade from a spinning hard drive to an SSD.
As for the 11-inch iPad, it is not entirely clear if the report is referring to a new version of the 10.2-inch iPad or the 10.5-inch iPad Air. Last month, the anonymous Twitter account “L0vetodream” claimed that Apple is developing a new 11-inch iPad Air with Touch ID under the display, allowing for a nearly full screen, notch-less design.
MacDailyNews Take: A 23-inch iMac would be excellent (as we’ve always considered the 21.5-incher to be just a tad too small) as would a larger iPad/iPad Air. Bring ’em on!
Here are L0vetodream’s tweets:
大致布局应该是这样的：
airpods 3lite
apple tv
airtag
iPhone9 A13
imac
macbook 12 arm
mac mini
ipad pro 11 12.9 tof
airpods X头戴式耳机
无线充电板
homepod lite
ipad air4 全面屏11寸带指纹
ipad 2020 A12
游戏手柄
iPhone12 lite
iPhone12 6.1
iPhone12 pro 6.1
iPhone12 pro 6.7
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 12, 2020
the new iPad Air will be using the mini led screen, comes with full screen with no notch, not Face ID，but Touch ID under the screen
— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) March 10, 2020
3 Comments
Yes, I’d be in for a 23”, I’m waiting for a worthwhile iMac update to get this year. Hope it’s true.
This may be the final death blow to the spinning hard drive – and good riddance!
??? 23″ screen